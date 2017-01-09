Some Gulf Arabs commiserate over Iran's Rafsanjani, Saudi silent

Four Gulf states sent condolences Monday for former Iranian president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, signalling appreciation for a pragmatist who sought regional detente, but there was no immediate word from Riyadh, Tehran's main Gulf Arab adversary.



Iran has announced three days of mourning, including a public holiday Tuesday, for Rafsanjani, who was president from 1989 to 1997 and a key figure in the 1979 revolution that overthrew the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.



In an interview in Aug 2015, Rafsanjani told Al Monitor website that Iran did not inherently have problems with Saudi Arabia or other Arab countries "because they are Islamic and we see cooperation with them as a priority in our constitution".



He was quoted as saying events in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Bahrain were among a number of issues that had created "a distance", but if Iran and Arab governments decided to work together it would be possible to normalize the situation.

...