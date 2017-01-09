Iran to expand military spending, develop missiles

Iranian lawmakers approved plans Monday to expand military spending to five percent of the budget, including developing the country's long-range missile program which U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to halt.



The resolution, adopted last year as part of the deal to curb Iran's nuclear activities, calls on Iran to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons.



Khamenei supported last year's nuclear deal with world powers that curbed Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting of international sanctions.



Most U.N. sanctions on Iran were lifted after the deal but Iran is still subject to a five-year U.N. arms embargo -- unless approved in advance by the U.N. Security Council.

...