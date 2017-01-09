Assad rules out truce in Syria's Wadi Barada

Syrian President Bashar Assad has ruled out a truce with rebels in an area near Damascus which supplies the capital with its water needs, in an interview aired Monday.



Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region that is the main water source for Damascus.



The government says the extremist Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Nusra Front, is present in Wadi Barada, and blames rebels there for cutting water to Damascus since December 22 .



The United Nations says 5.5 million people in and around Damascus are without water.

...