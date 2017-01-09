US-led commandos raid ISIS-held Syria village: activists, SDF

Commandos from the U.S.-led coalition battling ISIS have raided a village held by the extremists in eastern Syria, activists and the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday.



Coalition forces targeted a bus carrying 14 ISIS fighters, killing them all, Abdel Rahman said.



A commander of the SDF, a U.S.-backed coalition of Arab and Kurdish forces, confirmed the raid on the village, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Deir Ezzor city.



ISIS controls around 60 percent of the city, the rest of which is held by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

...