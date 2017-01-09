Morocco political deadlock deepens as premier ends coalition talks

Morocco's prime minister has broken off talks to form a new government with two main coalition partners three months after the country's elections, deepening the worst political deadlock since the 2011 Arab Spring.



Premier Abdelilah Benkirane, leader of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), was named by King Mohammed as prime minister for a second term after his party won the most seats in last October's election.



In Morocco, the election law ensures that no party can win an outright majority in the 395-seat parliament, making coalition governments a necessity in a system where the king still holds ultimate power.



After five years in government, the PJD won 125 seats in October's election, the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) party took 102, while the conservative Istiqlal party won 46 seats.

...