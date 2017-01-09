Palestinian leader writes to Trump opposing embassy move

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has written to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump urging him not to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, official Palestinian media said Monday.



Trump has said he plans to relocate the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a controversial move bitterly opposed by Palestinians as a unilateral action while the status of the city remains contested.



The United States and most U.N. member states do not recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and the city's status is one of the thorniest issues of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

