Riyadh Metro on track despite cuts: builder

A major contractor on Riyadh's $22.5 billion urban rail and bus system said Monday the project is on track despite Saudi government cuts to infrastructure last year after oil revenues fell.



It is a priority project" for the government, Pietro Bagnati, project director for the Italian construction group Salini Impregilo, told AFP.



His firm leads the ArRiyadh New Mobility consortium, one of three foreign groups building the six-line Metro project planned to cover 179 kilometers (109 miles) of the sprawling, congested Saudi capital.

...