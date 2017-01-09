US warship fires warning shots at Iranian boats in Strait of Hormuz

A U.S. warship fired warning shots at the weekend at four Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels that approached it at high speed in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. defense officials said Monday.



The Iranian Revolutionary Guards are a paramilitary force that answers directly to the Islamic republic's supreme leader.



Their boats periodically approach U.S. warships in international waters and the Strait of Hormuz, ignoring U.S. radio messages and giving little indication of their intentions.



The U.S. Navy regularly denounces such incidents.



In January last year, the Iranians briefly captured the crew of two small U.S. patrol boats that strayed into Iranian waters.

