Mourners pay respects to the late Rafsanjani

President Hassan Rouhani and his administration visited the mosque in northern Tehran where Rafsanjani's body was brought.



However, political analysts believe Rafsanjani's absence will put Rouhani under more pressures by hard-liners.



Rafsanjani routinely called for improved ties with Gulf Arab states, was known to have good relations with senior Saudi officials and was seen as a key figure who could have resolved rising tensions between the regional rivals in coming years.



Tehran residents also expressed their grief at the loss of Rafsanjani.



The life of Rafsanjani, known as a political survivor, spanned the trials of Iran's modern history, from serving as a close aide to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1979 Islamic Revolution to acting as a go-between in the Iran-Contra deal.

