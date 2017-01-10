Obscure Palestinian group claims Jerusalem truck attack

An obscure Palestinian group claimed responsibility Monday for a truck ramming in occupied Jerusalem that killed four Israeli soldiers, an attack that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier was likely inspired by Daesh (ISIS).



Israeli police Monday stepped up security measures in Palestinian neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, searching trucks and parked cars and arresting relatives of the Palestinian truck driver Fadi Qunbar who was shot dead in the attack.



An investigation is underway as to how Qunbar managed to make his way Sunday to the Jerusalem promenade where the soldiers gathered; who owned the truck he drove and whether he planned his attack ahead of time, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.



Hours after the attack, which killed four soldiers and wounded 17, Netanyahu said the attacker showed all the signs of being a supporter of Daesh but did not give any details.

