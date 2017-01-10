U.S.-led raid on Daesh leaders in Syria successful: Pentagon

U.S. special operations troops carried out a "successful" raid in Syria against leaders of Daesh (ISIS) in the eastern province of Deir al-Zor, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.



This kind of raid is aimed at eliminating extremists as well as intelligence-gathering to conduct further operations, Davis said.



According to the Observatory and the Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed coalition of Arab and Kurdish forces, at least four helicopters, including Apache attack helicopters, were used in the operation.



A commander of the SDF said the attack targeted vehicles driven by senior Daesh fighters coming from their stronghold of Raqqa, killing several and capturing other.



A Syrian army official said military radars had detected the operation but could not identify the nationality of the aircraft.



Assad questioned the credibility of Syrian opposition groups backed by the West and Saudi Arabia, which make up the bulk of the armed and political opposition to his rule.



The talks are scheduled to begin in the Kazakh capital of Astana on Jan. 23 . They follow a lengthy rapprochement between Russia, a key backer of Assad, and Turkey, a main sponsor of the opposition, that culminated in a cease-fire agreement that came into force on Dec. 30, but which has already started to erode.



The Observatory also reported that Daesh has blown up a natural gas plant that supplied one-third of Syria's electricity, one month after getting its hands on the facility.

