Syria's Assad vows to retake key area near Damascus

Syrian President Bashar Assad has vowed to retake an area that supplies Damascus with water and rejected any negotiations on his departure at upcoming talks in Kazakhstan.



Millions of people have been without water for weeks after fighting damaged key infrastructure in the Wadi Barada region outside Damascus that is the main water source for the capital.



The government says Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra front, is present in Wadi Barada, and blames rebels there for cutting water to Damascus since Dec. 22 .



The United Nations says 5.5 million people in and around Damascus are without water.



Rebels deny that the militants are in the area and say the water supply was severed after government strikes hit pumping facilities.



Assad also insisted that the ceasefire does not include Fatah al-Sham or its rival ISIS.



The Astana talks, organized by government allies Russia and Iran and rebel backer Turkey, aim to pave the way towards an end to a nearly six-year war that has killed 310,000 people and displaced millions.

