Militants attack checkpoint in Egypt's Sinai, killing 8

Militants attacked an Egyptian police checkpoint in the northern Sinai Peninsula Monday using a stolen garbage truck packed with explosives, killing at least eight people and setting off clashes with security forces, officials said.



It said that seven police officers and one civilian were killed and that security forces killed five of the attackers.



Earlier, the officials said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.



The ministry said another group of militants attacked a second checkpoint in el-Arish, killing a policeman before fleeing under heavy fire from the security forces.

...