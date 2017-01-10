ISIS staging fewer truck attacks in Mosul: Pentagon

ISIS fighters are increasingly less capable of using trucks packed with explosives against Iraqi troops in Mosul, a sign of their growing weakness, the Pentagon said Monday.



Iraqi forces fear the trucks – vehicles stuffed with explosives, sometimes protected by makeshift armor and driven by suicide bombers.



They place wooden planks across missing sections to enable pedestrians to cross, use cranes to move vehicles across damaged bridges and send goods down on slides, Davis said.



The militants are also facing "resistance from within the city" in areas troops are approaching, he added.

