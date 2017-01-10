Iraq forces advance in Mosul but civilian toll mounts: spokesman, UN



Iraqi forces have fought their way into two more southeastern districts of Mosul but their advances are being slowed by ISIS's tactic of using civilians for cover, a military spokesman said Tuesday.



New tactics and better coordination have helped Iraqi forces advance faster since they launched a new phase of the operation more than 10 days ago.



The advances slowed in November and December as ISIS put up fierce resistance and hid among the civilian population, making it difficult for Iraqi forces to target them.

