Final Iran nuclear talks before Trump takes office

Iran and major powers took stock Tuesday of their 2015 nuclear deal, with Donald Trump's imminent inauguration and the death of a moderate former Iranian president raising worries about its future.



Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has vowed to dismantle the "disastrous" accord, which saw Iran drastically reduce its atomic activities in exchange for the lifting of painful sanctions.



There is also disappointment in Iran that many of the economic benefits that President Hassan Rouhani, 68, promised would come from the deal have fallen short.



Like many fellow Republicans, Trump is deeply suspicious of Iran and the 70-year-old looks set to be a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Netanyahu, whose country is widely assumed to have nuclear weapons itself, fiercely opposes the nuclear deal with Iran, saying it will fail to prevent its arch foe getting the bomb.

...