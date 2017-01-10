US senators seek Russia sanctions over hacking, Ukraine, Syria

Senior U.S. Republican and Democratic senators will introduce legislation Tuesday seeking to impose a wide range of sanctions on Russia over its cyber activities and actions in Syria and Ukraine.



It also puts into law sanctions on Russia that President Barack Obama imposed via executive order late last month.



U.S. lawmakers have long called for a tougher response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and intervention in the Syrian civil war on behalf of Syrian President Bashar Assad.



The bill also sets new sanctions over Ukraine and Syria, including putting into law four executive orders from the Obama administration sanctioning Russia over its actions in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.

