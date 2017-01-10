Iraq asks Angola firm to resume work at retaken oil fields

Iraq's oil minister called Tuesday for Angolan energy firm Sonangol to resume work at fields south of Mosul where ISIS had set wells alight, sparking months-long infernos.



Iraqi forces recaptured the Qayyarah and Najmah fields last year, but oil wells have burned long after ISIS was pushed back, blanketing areas for miles around in a haze of smoke.



Iraqi forces are now battling ISIS inside Mosul, the country's second city and the last in which the extremists hold significant territory.

