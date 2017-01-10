Palestinians seek to mobilize Mideast against Trump embassy move

Palestinian leaders on Tuesday called for prayers at mosques across the Middle East this week to protest plans by President-elect Donald Trump to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.



The Palestinians regard Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state, while Israel proclaims the entire city as its undivided capital.



The United States and most UN member states do not recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and the city's status is one of the thorniest issues of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 1967 .



Israel has rejected the move and called for direct talks, while the Palestinians have welcomed it.

