U.S. blacklists member of ‘Beatles’ Daesh cell

The United States Tuesday blacklisted a surviving British member of the notorious Daesh (ISIS) kidnapping cell popularly known as "The Beatles" as a global terrorist threat.



The State Department identified 33-year-old British-Ghanaian militant Alexanda Amon Kotey as a member of Daesh unit that beheaded two dozen hostages in Syria.



Among those murdered were three Americans – journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid worker Peter Kassig – and two British aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning.



Some of the group's hostages were released and later revealed their captors spoke with British accents and were nicknamed The Beatles after the '60s rock group by their victims.

...