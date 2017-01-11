Iraqi forces advance in east Mosul

Iraqi forces pushed Daesh (ISIS) fighters back further in Mosul Tuesday in a renewed effort to seize the northern city and deal a decisive blow to the militant group, though progress was slower in some districts, the army said.



Elite forces in the city's east and northeast have advanced faster since the turn of the year thanks to new tactics and better coordination, but there was stiff resistance in the southeast of Mosul, military officials said.



An army statement and the U.S. coalition said Daesh had blown up sections of two bridges linking east and west Mosul in a bid to hamper crossings by Iraqi forces.

...