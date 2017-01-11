Russia, Turkey stress need to honor Syria truce

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu agreed Tuesday on the need to observe a truce in Syria while continuing to fight "terrorist groups," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.



Syria's government and rebel forces started a cease-fire on Dec. 31 as a first step toward face-to face negotiations backed by Turkey and Russia, but the date and its participants remain unclear.



Syrian Kurds have not been invited to the talks on the political future of Syria due to take place this month in Kazakhstan, their representative in France said Tuesday, an outcome that would leave a key player in the conflict off the negotiating table.



Assad's forces have been battling rebels in the Barada Valley for weeks.

