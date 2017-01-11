Turkey lira under new pressure as bank measures fail to impress

Turkey's embattled lira Wednesday took a new pounding on foreign exchange markets as emergency measures announced by the central bank failed to impress markets rattled by terror attacks and political instability.



The lira lost 1.15 percent against the dollar to trade at 3.84 to the greenback, having earlier reached a new historic low in value of 3.89 .



Against the euro, the lira crashed through the 4.0 ceiling for the first time in history to trade at 4.06 to the euro, a loss of 1.19 percent in value on the day.



Despite the turbulence that has seen the lira lose 25 percent against the dollar in the last three months alone, Turkish officials remained sanguine.

...