Syrian official says deal reached to fix Damascus water supply

A Syrian provincial governor said on Wednesday the government and rebels had agreed on a plan to repair damage to a spring in the Wadi Barada area that supplies water to the capital, state television reported.



The local media office for activists in rebel-held Wadi Barada, where the spring is located, denied any agreement had been reached between rebels and the government.



The Syrian army and allied fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah launched an offensive in late December to capture Wadi Barada, overlooked by pro-government military positions.



Fighters have, however, cut water supplies several times in the past to put pressure on the army not to overrun the area.

