Nazi Alois Brunner died in Syria in 2001, French report says

Alois Brunner, an Austrian SS officer found responsible for the World War II deportation of 125,500 European Jews to Nazi death camps, died in a Syrian jail cell in 2001, according to a report by two journalists published in France.



Things went badly awry for Brunner when the current Syrian leader, Bashar Assad, took over from his father in July 2000 .



Brunner was previously reported to have been seen alive in Damascus as late as 2003 . Efraim Zuroff, head of the Nazi-hunting Simon Wiesenthal Center's Israel office, told Reuters in 2014 Brunner was thought to have died in 2010, but the center had never been able to forensically verify Brunner's death.

