Top press rights defender in Turkey court for 'terror propaganda'

The Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and two other campaigners appeared in court Wednesday, risking years in jail in a high-profile trial, charged with aiding Kurdish militants.



Onderoglu told reporters outside the court they risked 14 years and six months in jail if convicted.



Turkey ranked 151st of 180 countries in a 2016 World Press Freedom index published by RSF.



Onderoglu and the others were initially arrested in June but then freed pending trial.



Dundar and Gul, who are fighting previous convictions for revealing state secrets, are accused of ties to the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a former Erdogan ally turned foe.



Prosecutors called for them to serve 10 years on top of their existing sentences, bringing them to over 15 years.

