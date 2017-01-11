IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet post-sanctions

The head of IranAir took delivery in France on Wednesday of the first Western airliner under an international sanctions deal, calling it a "sunny day" for relations between Iran and Europe and a memorable one for aviation in the nation of 80 million people.



Highlighting Iran's emergence from years of isolation, the Airbus delivery marks the first brand-new jet directly acquired from a Western manufacturer for decades, other than the replacement of an Airbus jet shot down by the U.S. Navy in 1988 .



IranAir could also receive one to two turboprop aircraft by the Iranian new year, but a contract has yet to be signed.

