UAE mourns five diplomats killed in bombing

The killing of five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates in a bombing in south Afghanistan marks the deadliest attack ever for the young nation's diplomatic corps, though it's too soon to tell who was behind it or if the Gulf envoys were even the targets. The federation of seven sheikhdoms, founded in 1971 on the Arabian Peninsula, said it would fly the nation's flag at half-staff for three days in honor of the dead from the attack Tuesday in Kandahar.



The Taliban denied planting the bomb, even as the insurgents claimed other blasts Tuesday that killed at least 45 people.



The bomb targeted a guesthouse of Kandahar Gov. Homayun Azizi, who was wounded in the assault along with UAE Ambassador Juma Mohammad Abdullah al-Kaabi. The attack killed 11 people and wounded 18, said Gen. Abdul Razeq, Kandahar's police chief, who was praying nearby at the time of the blast.



The Taliban have denied some attacks in the past that diplomats and security forces later attributed to the group.



A Taliban attack targeting Emirati officials would be surprising.

...