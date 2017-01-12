Syria governor says deal struck to restore water to Damascus

Syria's government has reached a deal for the army to enter a rebel-held area near Damascus and restore the capital's water supply, the provincial governor said Wednesday.



Opposition sources denied there was any such deal, but a source inside the Wadi Barada region reported several hundred civilians were leaving under an agreement.



The reported deal comes after weeks of fighting in the region, 15 kilometers northwest of Damascus, which has threatened a fragile truce in place since Dec. 30 .



SANA reported that some 500 people had left the area, among them some 60 rebels.



Airstrikes in the northern Syrian province of Idlib killed at least 10 suspected Jabhat Fatah al-Sham militants in Syria Wednesday, the latest in a spate of targeted attacks against the group, activists said.



At least six airstrikes Wednesday hit villages in Al-Marj in the Eastern Ghouta suburb, according to the Observatory and the Syrian Civil Defense in the Damascus suburbs.

