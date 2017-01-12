1948 Palestinians strike in protest at house demolitions

1948 Palestinians across Israel closed businesses and schools Wednesday in a general strike in response to the demolition of Arab homes built without the required, but hard-to-get, permits.



Israeli authorities tore down 11 homes in the Arab town of Qalansuwa, in northern Israel.



The Joint List, a coalition of predominantly 1948 Palestinian parties, condemned Tuesday's demolitions.



Netanyahu is facing settlers angry at a court order to evict Israelis from an unapproved settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank found to have been built on private Palestinian land. In a video address last month as the court-imposed deadline to vacate the Amona outpost approached, Netanyahu linked the rogue outpost and Arab construction in Israel.



U.S. President Barack Obama, in an interview aired on Israeli Channel Two's Uvda program Tuesday, said Netanyahu's policy backing settlements in occupied territory is making a future Palestinian state impossible.

