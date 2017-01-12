Trump rejects reports of any Russian ties to his campaign

A defiant President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday adamantly denied reports that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, calling it a "tremendous blot" on the record of the intelligence community if material with any such allegations had been released.



Trump's extraordinary defense against the unsubstantiated intelligence report, just nine days before his inauguration, dominated a highly anticipated news conference in which he also announced a new Cabinet member, detailed his plans to disentangle himself from his sprawling global business empire, gave his outlook on the future of the "Obamacare" health care law and said he would soon nominate someone to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.



The dossier contains unproved information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproved claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources.

...