Iraqi forces make fresh gains in southeast Mosul: military statement

Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire missile toward ISIS militants during a battle between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants in Somer district of eastern Mosul, Iraq January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi forces have retaken 80 pct of east Mosul: spokesman
Iraqi forces advance in east Mosul
East Mosul could be recaptured within days: commander
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iraqi forces have retaken 80 pct of east Mosul: spokesman
Iraqi forces advance in east Mosul
East Mosul could be recaptured within days: commander
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE