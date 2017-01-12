Fists fly as Turkey moves to bolster Erdogan powers

Turkish lawmakers Thursday approved three more articles in a hugely controversial bill bolstering the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as lawmakers brawled and threw objects in a session of high tension.



Lawmakers have since the start of the week been debating the first reading of the 18-article bill to change the constitution to create an executive presidency.



The articles approved covered lowering the minimum age limit of members of parliament from 25 to 18, stipulating parliamentary elections be held every five years, instead of four, and on the parliament's own powers.



Dozens of lawmakers crowded around the speaker's rostrum with one MP held in a chokehold and another kicked in the shins.

