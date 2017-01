Syrian government airstrikes killed at least six civilians, including four children, in Aleppo province Thursday, despite a fragile two-week-old truce, activists said.



Most of the dead in the Idlib strikes were fighters of the former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham.



Two of the group's commanders were among 16 fighters killed in a coalition strike on their convoy Wednesday, the Observatory said.



Later, three Fateh al-Sham fighters were killed in apparent drone strikes.

...