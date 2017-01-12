Turkey's Erdogan equates lira fall to 'terrorism'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Thursday blamed a conspiracy aimed at weakening Turkey for the recent plunge in value of the lira, saying those who worked to pressure the currency were no different from a "terrorist".



Erdogan did not say who was to blame for the purported conspiracy, or if he was referring to foreign powers or private currency speculators.



After heavy losses in the last five days pushed it closed to the 4.0 ceiling against the dollar, the lira clawed back Thursday 2,0 percent against the greenback to trade at 3.8 lira to the dollar.

...