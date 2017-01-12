Israel frees Palestinian UN worker jailed for aiding Hamas

A Palestinian UN worker sentenced by Israel to seven months for aiding Hamas was released Thursday and returned to Gaza, calling his prosecution "unjust" and hoping to resume his job.



Israel initially claimed Borsh had been recruited by Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, but it later dropped the allegation.



A district court in Beersheba in southern Israel delayed the case until February 2, lawyer Lea Tsemel said, a day after two new charges were announced.



Israel has long alleged that Hamas has sought to infiltrate humanitarian organisations and divert aid, accusations the Islamist movement denies.



Aid workers privately admit to pressure from Hamas.

