‘Afro-Palestinians’ forge a unique identity in Israel

In the shadow of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's Old City lies the "African Quarter" – home to a little-known community of nearly 50 Arab families of African descent. Descended from Muslim pilgrims from a variety of African countries, they now consider themselves proud Palestinians, despite widespread poverty and occasional discrimination from both Palestinians and Israelis.



Jiddah, a former member of the radical Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, spent 17 years in Israeli prison for taking part in a 1968 bombing that wounded nine Israelis before he was freed in a prisoner swap.



Historic Palestine was a crossroads for different cultures, and some Palestinians trace back their roots to a range of non-Arab groups, from Kurds to Indians and Afghans. Afro-Palestinians were denied Jordanian citizenship after the 1967 War, as they were not seen as Palestinians.



Jewish communities from Arab countries in north Africa like Tunisia, Libya and Morocco immigrated to the newly established Jewish state in the 1950s, and over the past 30 to 40 years, black Jews from Ethiopia have immigrated to Israel.



Economically, Afro-Palestinians are among the most disenfranchised in the city.

...