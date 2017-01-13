U.S. sanctions Syria officials over chemical weapons attacks

The U.S. Thursday blacklisted 18 senior Syrian officials it said were connected to the country's weapons of mass destruction program, after an international investigation found Syrian government forces were responsible for chlorine gas attacks against civilians.



The action marked the first time the U.S. has sanctioned Syrian military officials for the government's use of chemical weapons, according to a Treasury Department statement.



The U.S. is believed to be behind a series of strikes in the neighboring Idlib province that activists say have killed several Al-Qaeda-linked militants.



The raid followed a day of strikes on two rebel pockets outside Damascus.

...