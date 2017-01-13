Turkey's parliament approves key articles of constitutional reform

Turkey's parliament approved key articles of a constitutional reform overnight which would allow the president to be a member of a political party and issue decrees, bringing a step closer the executive presidency sought by Tayyip Erdogan.



The three articles approved overnight set out parliament's supervisory role, enable the president to retain ties with a political party and detail the president's executive powers as head of state, including the power to issue decrees.



The 18-article bill needs the support of at least 330 deputies in the 550-seat assembly to go to a referendum, expected in the spring.



The articles passed overnight with the support of between 340-343 lawmakers.

