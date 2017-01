The United States will ease some financial sanctions against Sudan Friday for efforts to help fight terrorism, although it will remain on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, two White House officials told AFP.



Washington in November extended sanctions against Sudan for a year, saying it could lift them at any time if the African country were to do more to tackle terror.



Sudan has been subject to a U.S. trade embargo since 1997 for its alleged support for Islamist groups.

...