Iraqi forces reach a second Mosul bridge, fight near university, military says

Iraqi special forces pushed forward to reach a second bridge that links eastern Mosul to the city's west, which is still fully controlled by ISIS, a military statement said Friday.



Elite counter-terrorism service (CTS) units reached the southern 2nd Bridge, also called Freedom Bridge, one of five running across the river that bisects Mosul from north to south, the military statement reported by state TV said.



Iraqi forces have now reached two of the bridges, after fighting their way to the southernmost 4th Bridge several days ago.



U.S. and Iraqi military officials say ISIS has caused further damage to at least two of them to try to hamper any Iraqi advance across the river.

