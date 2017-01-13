Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal: EU presidency Malta

Libya's U.N.-backed government has not accepted proposals by Rome aimed at cutting migrant flows to Italy and the two sides are "far apart" on the issue, Malta's foreign minister said on Friday.



Asked by reporters about unpublished proposals which Rome has put to Seraj in an effort to curb an expected surge in people taking to boats in Libya in the hope of being rescued and taken to Italy, Vella said the Libyans were considering the ideas.



EU officials say the Union aims to agree a common position on Libya soon to back up Italy's initiatives.



Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi took funding from Rome in return for holding back African migrants heading north.

...