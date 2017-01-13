With eye on Trump, Paris meeting to push for Mideast peace

In a strong message to Israel and the incoming Trump administration, dozens of countries are expected this weekend to reiterate their opposition to Israeli settlements and call for the establishment of a Palestinian state as "the only way" to ensure peace in the region.



France is hosting more than 70 countries on Sunday at a Mideast peace summit, in what will be a final chance for the Obama administration to lay out its positions for the region.



Israel captured both areas in the 1967 Mideast war.



U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who is attending Sunday's summit as one of his last international appearances in official capacity, said in a farewell speech last month that Israel's continued settlement growth threatens the possibility of a two-state solution.



Netanyahu has rejected the U.N. resolution and accuses the Obama administration of conspiring behind Israel's back.



On Thursday, French President Francois Hollande said the conference aims at ensuring the support of the international community for the two-state solution as a reference for future direct negotiations.

