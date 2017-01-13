Yemeni farmers urgently need support to help ease hunger crisis: U.N.

In the midst of one of the world's worst hunger crises, Yemen's farmers urgently need support so they can grow more food and provide young people with jobs, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said.



Nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement has left more than half of Yemen's 28 million people facing hunger, its economy in ruins and food supplies disrupted.



Nearly half of Yemen's 22 governorates are officially rated as being in an emergency food situation, which is four on a five-point scale, where five is famine, the United Nations said last month.



The European Union has given 12 million euros to help 150,000 farmers, and to collect more data on people's access to food, FAO said this week.

...