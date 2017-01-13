Thousands mark Jesus baptism at historic Jordan site

Thousands of Catholic Christians attended a special mass Friday on the Jordanian side of the Jordan River in an annual pilgrimage to the site where many believe Jesus was baptized.



Pope John Paul II held a ceremony at Wadi al-Kharrar in 2000 that Jordanians took as confirmation that this was the original baptismal site.



Tens of thousands of pilgrims from around the world visit Wadi al-Kharrar and other sites in Jordan of interest to Christians each year.



Christians represent six percent of Jordan's mostly Muslim population of 9.5 million.

