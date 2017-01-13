Israel fears fresh UN initiative after Paris conference

Israel's UN ambassador on Friday raised concern over what he said were moves at the Security Council to adopt a new measure to build on the Paris Middle East conference.



Sweden's Ambassador Olof Skoog, who holds this month's presidency of the Security Council, said however that there were no immediate plans for council action.



Around 70 countries and international organizations meet in Paris on Sunday to reaffirm support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, just days before Donald Trump takes office.

