Coalition targets Al-Qaeda operatives in Syria

The convoy of vehicles was driving on a dirt road in northwestern Syria when the aerial attack by the U.S.-led coalition struck, turning the vehicles into balls of fire and the people inside into unrecognizable charred corpses.



The New Year's Day attack was the first in a wave of airstrikes that has targeted Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Syria at an unprecedented rate, killing more than 50 militants allied with the international terror group since the beginning of the year.



Analysts say that since Al-Qaeda began recruiting hundreds of fighters in Syria to expand its role in the country's civil war against President Bashar Assad's forces, informers might have infiltrated the group, which has also become more visible, setting up command centers and other outposts around northern Syria, making it easier to target.



Three days after the Jan. 1 airstrike that killed eight militants, warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition struck one of Fatah al-Sham's largest centers in the town of Sarmada, killing 25 people, including seven militants. A day later, the U.S. said five militants were killed in one strike and more than 15 in another.

