Iraqi forces make rapid gains against Daesh in Mosul

Iraqi special forces stormed a sprawling university complex in northeast Mosul Friday and pushed Daesh (ISIS) back in nearby areas to reach two more bridges across the Tigris River, the military said.



Meanwhile Iraqi forces reached the Nineveh province governance building and raised the Iraqi flag there, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday.



Iraqi forces have now recaptured most districts in eastern Mosul, nearly three months into a U.S.-backed offensive, which accelerated at the turn of the year with new tactics and better coordination.



Iraqi forces have now reached Mosul's three southernmost bridges, having battled their way to the Fourth Bridge several days ago.



Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi, a senior CTS commander, said the university was the most important Daesh base in the eastern half of the city.



Assaults on the western half of Mosul are expected to begin once Iraqi forces have secured the east bank.

...