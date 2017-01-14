Abbas appeals to Putin on U.S. Embassy move

President Mahmoud Abbas asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for help, while the grand mufti of Jerusalem told worshippers the move would constitute an assault against Muslims worldwide. Palestine considers such a move as recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, warning it would inflame tensions in the Middle East and possibly sink what remains of peace efforts.



In his Friday sermon at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem's Old City, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein warned that believers around the world would not accept such a move.



Abbas has also written to Trump urging him not to move the embassy.

