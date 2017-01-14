Workers enter ex-rebel area to restore Damascus water

Syrian government workers entered a formerly rebel-held area near Damascus Friday to begin restoring water to the capital after weeks of shortages, a local governor said.



Meanwhile, Syria accused Israel of firing missiles early Friday that landed near a major military base west of Damascus, in the third such reported attack in nearly six weeks to hit near the capital.



Speaking to reporters near the Ain Fijeh spring in the Wadi Barada region, Alaa Ibrahim said a deal had been reached for the army to take control of the area and crews would restore water as soon as possible.



Mains water from Ain Fijeh has been cut since Dec. 22, after fighting damaged key pumping infrastructure northwest of the capital, leaving 5.5 million people facing shortages.

...